A judge on Monday rejected a plea bargain for a Waco man whose girlfriend was killed five years ago when he crashed his motorcycle after drinking at a Riesel bar.
Judge Ralph Strother of Waco’s 19th State District Court turned down the agreement between Jacob Cole Wolf and prosecutors that would have put the 30-year-old Wolf on deferred adjudication probation.
Wolf pleaded guilty in July to criminally negligent homicide, a state jail felony, in the June 2014 traffic death of Stephanie Bell. Prosecutors indicted Wolf on a second-degree felony intoxication manslaughter charge before reducing the charge in the plea bargain.
The judge allowed Wolf to withdraw his guilty plea Monday after he rejected the deal. Wolf’s case now will be moved to Strother’s trial docket, the judge said. No trial date was set Monday.
According to reports, Wolf crashed his motorcycle in Riesel at State Highway 6 and Adams Street about 1 a.m. June 28, 2014, throwing Bell from the bike and causing her to hit her head on a guardrail.
Neither Smith nor Bell was wearing a helmet, according to court records.
A Riesel officer saw Wolf’s motorcycle parked at the nearby Oakley’s bar earlier in the afternoon, and Wolf admitted to paramedics that he had been drinking. He was treated at a Waco hospital for a serious leg injury and acknowledged to a nurse that he used methamphetamine earlier in the day, court officials said.
Wolf had been set to stand trial in July when he accepted the prosecution’s plea offer. Strother ordered a presentence report compiled by probation officers, which he reviewed before rejecting the deal.
As part of the initial plea agreement, prosecutors also had agreed to dismiss 2019 burglary of a habitation and criminal mischief charges against Wolf. However, those charges will remain pending now that the judge has rejected the plea offer, said prosecutor Christi Hunting Horse.
