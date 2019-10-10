A judge rejected a plea bargain Thursday for a Waco man charged this week with calling in a bomb threat to the McLennan County Courthouse.
Chris Wayne Drake Jr., 31, pleaded guilty Monday to five counts of indecency with a child by contact in exchange for a recommendation from prosecutors that 54th State District Judge Matt Johnson sentence him to five years in prison on each count.
Drake convinced the judge to postpone his sentencing a week so he could take care of some family issues. However, that was before sheriff's deputies arrested Drake later Monday evening on charges he threatened to blow up the "54th precinct" with a bomb and said, "everyone is going to die" an hour before his guilty plea Monday morning.
While deputies searched the courthouse for explosive devices, most courthouse employees, attorneys, their clients and visitors were not made aware of the potential threat.
Since Drake was in custody, Johnson moved up his sentencing hearing to Thursday, where he informed Drake he would not accept his plea agreement on the indecency cases. When judges reject plea bargains, defendants have the option to withdraw their guilty pleas or to proceed without a plea recommendation from the state.
Drake chose to withdraw his plea, and his cases now will be placed on Johnson's trial docket.
