A judge on Friday declined to postpone the trial of a former Robinson day care owner after a hotly contested hearing at which her attorney argued it was unfair to force them to trial so soon after her reindictment on more serious charges.
Judge Matt Johnson of Waco's 54th State District Court denied a motion for continuance filed by Waco attorney Jessi Freud on behalf of Glenda Rachel Hammons.
Hammons, 81, is charged with injuring a toddler in an August 2018 incident in her former home day care facility that police have said was captured on cellphone video by an older child who witnessed the alleged abuse.
In asking for the delay, Freud acknowledged Hammons was arrested more than a year ago, but said she needs more time to prepare for trial after prosecutors Nina Price and Kristin Kaye pursued a superseding indictment against Hammons on Sept. 11 that upgraded one third-degree felony count of injury to a child to two first-degree felony counts and a third-degree count of injury to a child.
Johnson rejected the motion to postpone Hammons' scheduled Oct. 21 trial. However, after the heated hearing, which included testimony from Waco attorneys Sandy Gately and Stan Schwieger, Price agreed to postpone the trial until Oct. 28.
Johnson approved the trial change, but Freud said the additional week is helpful but not sufficient to allow her to adequately prepare for a trial less than two months after the issuance of a superseding indictment with additional counts that carry penalties of up to life in prison.
Freud argued that she thought she and the state had reached an accord on a plea deal in June, when Hammons pleaded guilty to third-degree felony injury to a child in exchange for a recommendation from prosecutors that she be placed on deferred probation for five years.
Johnson rejected the plea deal Aug. 20, and Hammons exercised her right to withdraw her guilty plea. Johnson set her trial then for Oct. 21.
Hammons was arrested after a 21-month-old boy suffered injuries at the state-licensed day care facility she operated in her home in the 100 block of North McLendon Drive, according to records filed in the case.
Cellphone video recorded by a 9-year-old boy in Hammons’ care shows her holding the toddler by the arms as he cries and then tossing him onto a hardwood floor, court documents state. The video also shows her shaking the boy, dragging him across the floor by his leg for 4 to 5 feet and slapping the back and side of his head, investigators reported.
Hammons initially denied hurting the boy, but when police showed her the video, she said, “Guess I did something wrong,” according to court records.
After the judge rejected the plea deal, prosecutors obtained a superseding indictment with first-degree felony charges that allege Hammons caused "serious mental deficiency, impairment, or injury" to the younger boy by striking him in the face and head and/or throwing him to the floor and/or dragging him across the floor and/or "engaging in other acts of physical and/or verbal abuse."
The second count of the indictment alleges Hammons caused bodily injury to the young boy. The third count alleges she recklessly caused "serious mental deficiency, impairment, or injury" to the older boy who videoed the incident.
Freud argued that before Hammons worked out her plea bargain, she prepared for a case involving bodily injury of the younger boy. She said she needs more time to prepare a case that now involves a second alleged victim with new charges that involve allegations of mental trauma.
Price told Johnson that delaying the trial would be "highly detrimental" to the alleged child victims and their families. Freud countered that few, if any, defendants in Johnson's court have gone to trial within 45 days of being indicted.
Johnson bristled at Freud's comments.
"If you've known about a case for a year, why would you not be comfortable? Facts don't change, but charges change all the time," the judge said.
"This case has reached this procedural posture through no fault of mine or my client's," Freud said after the hearing. "Since Ms. Hammons was arrested, we have been ready and willing to take responsibility for her conduct and work with the district attorney's office and involved families to come to a fair resolution, approved by all involved. In fact, it was represented to us by the district attorney's office that the families involved had signed off on the original agreement.
"Since my client has now been overcharged in the superseding indictment with two additional offenses unsupported by any evidence we've received to date, we are unfortunately forced to resolved this case in an adversarial fashion. This is not what my client nor I wanted. For this reason, to protect the integrity of the proceedings moving forward, this is the first and last comment we will be able to make until the case is resolved."
