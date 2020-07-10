Delayed COVID-19 test results for jail staff have frustrated local health officials and McLennan County's sheriff, who were still waiting Friday for word on nearly 100 employees tested two weeks earlier.
All 555 employees at the McLennan County jail complex were tested June 26 by the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District after concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in the jail. The swab samples were sent to a state laboratory in Austin.
Until Friday, jail administrators had only received 234 results from the lab. By midday Friday — 14 days after the testing — more results were in but 96 were still pending. A total of 381 tests were negative, while 78 tests were positive.
In the meantime, 56 infected jail staff have recovered, officials said.
"This is very concerning, because a lot can happen in two weeks and test results can come back negative, but there is no telling if they had been exposed to the virus within the last two weeks," Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. "It is extremely frustrating and I realize the medical groups doing the testing are overloaded, but the lag time between when you get your tests done and get the results back is very dangerous."
Fewer delays were seen in results for the approximately 1,100 inmates who were tested July 2 and 3. Of those, 999 have been negative, 53 are positive and 41 are pending.
McLennan County as a whole has seen 2,442 positive cases of COVID-19, health district officials said Friday as they announced 143 new cases. The number of active cases was reported as 2,014.
A total of 15 deaths in the county have been attributed to the disease, the latest involving a 41-year-old Black woman whose death was announced Thursday.
The cause of test delays for McLennan County Jail staff was unclear Friday as all tests had been conducted by public health administrators. Those tests were sent to Texas Department of State Health Services Public Health Laboratory in Austin immediately, health district spokeswoman Kelly Craine said Friday.
"We asked the lab for an explanation but have not received one," Craine said. "We have not received an explanation from the DSHS lab on the delays. We are very frustrated about the delays."
Media representatives for the Texas DSHS did not respond to requests from the Tribune-Herald this week seeking an explanation of the delay.
Craine said test results for jail staff started coming in last week via fax. On Friday, the health district sent a large number of test results to the sheriff's office.
She said once the district gets the results, the district's epidemiology team reviews the information, verifies that there are no duplicates or incorrect information, then contacts the patient and the jail with the information.
Fast testing is critical to contain the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, which often is carried by people without symptoms, public health experts say.
Maj. Ricky Armstrong, administrator at the McLennan County Jail complex, said he was tested May 26 but it wasn't until Friday that he got results showing he was negative. He said 16 jailers have tested positive while 17 jailers were quarantined out of precaution with pending test results.
"I felt fine, didn't have any symptoms so if test results came back, I knew I was asymptomatic," Armstrong said. "I have been and out of the jail, because that is where my office is and I have to keep track of what is going on, but it was frustrating not knowing for so long."
This isn't the first time McLennan County has experienced testing delays involving state agencies. It took weeks to get results from the free drive-thru testing sites that the Texas Division of Emergency Management offered in Bellmead and West in May.
State officials in May said they collected more samples than their labs had the capacity to process. Seth Christensen, spokesman for the Texas Division of Emergency Management, told the Dallas Morning News the state added nine additional laboratories to handle the workload in hopes of catching up in mid-June.
Jail staff at both McLennan County Jail and the adjoining Jack Harwell Detention Center, which has a separate staff and houses women and federal detainees, have increased cleaning measures and have required all staff and inmates to wear face masks while moving throughout the complex.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.