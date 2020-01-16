A jailed Lubbock man accused of cyber-stalking real estate agents and seeking sex from children was charged Wednesday with an additional felony stalking charge, authorities said.
Andy Castillo, 57, was charged with third-degree felony charge of stalking after additional investigation by the McLennan County Sheriff's Office. Castillo was arrested last week at his Lubbock apartment for a second-degree felony charge of criminal solicitation with intent to commit aggravated sexual assault of a child charges.
Detectives filed for the additional stalking charge Wednesday, alleging Castillo made threats to rape at least one real estate agent and made other violent threats, the affidavit states.
Detectives began investigating Castillo in November after a series of phone calls and text message soliciting sex were sent to local real estate agents. Arrest affidavits stated Castillo made sexual comments to women and sought sex acts with their children.
Sheriff Parnell McNamara and Detective Joseph Scaramucci previously told the Tribune-Herald that Castillo sent electronic messages and called real estate agents in at least 20 different cities in 10 different states.
"At this time it is known to me that Castillo has been contacting realtors throughout the United States, and acting in a harassing manner toward them," Scaramucci wrote in the affidavit. "This has gone on for a period estimated through statements of victims to be approximately the last year."
McNamara said based on the number of allegations, investigators may seek other charges to be filed in the United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas.
Castillo remained in McLennan County Jail with a bond listed at $1,015,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.