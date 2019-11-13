Waco police filed two aggravated sexual assault charges Tuesday against a man jailed on a parole violation since January who they believe raped an 8-year-old girl earlier that month, an arrest affidavit states.

The girl's parents told police the child had reported James Edward Lagway, 54, of Waco, had abused her, according to the affidavit. The report came after Waco police had arrested Lagway on a drug possession charge in January while he was on parole for an unrelated charge.

In forensic interviews, the girl said Lagway had raped her twice while she was in third grade, and the girl's brother said he had witnessed Lagway sexually abusing her, police reported.

In interviews with police, others said Lagway was around the children at the time of the alleged assaults, according to the affidavit.

Lagway and his attorney declined requests for an interview with police, the affidavit states.

Lagway remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $425,000 and with a parole violation hold.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

