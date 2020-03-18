Some local jail inmates with nonviolent misdemeanor cases are expected to be released on personal recognizance bonds, and the sheriff is asking police to limit or delay misdemeanor arrests in new efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, officials said Wednesday.
McLennan County judges were in the process of reviewing almost 30 inmates' cases for potential release Wednesday evening, after the Texas Commission on Jail Standards issued coronavirus-related guidance to all county sheriffs and jail administrators.
"I have been working in the jail for 29 years, and this is unprecedented territory," said Maj. Ricky Armstrong, jail administrator for the McLennan County Jail and neighboring Jack Harwell Detention Center. "We have asked for all nonviolent misdemeanor offenders to be released to try and keep our jail population and employees safe."
The county had six confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, but none are in the jail population, Armstrong said.
The jails already had suspended volunteer programs and closed their visitor center, effectively limiting non-inmate and non-staff access to the jails to law enforcement officials and lawyers. Jail staff is also limiting movement among inmates, screening all inmates before kitchen and laundry duties, and screening all staff at the start of each shift, Armstrong said.
Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, there were 699 inmates in McLennan County Jail and 506 in the Jack Harwell Detention Center. The jails share a kitchen. It was unclear Wednesday how many, if any, inmates already had been released. Policies are not changing in relation to felony cases or federal cases.
Sheriff Parnell McNamara also issued a letter to police agencies in the county requesting they refrain from booking suspects in misdemeanor cases during the health crisis.
"Right now, there is an international, global health crisis," Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said. "It is getting ready to impact the entire United States. The letter comes down to (police) trying to do their jobs and mitigate the circumstances to make it less dangerous than their jobs already are."
The request could create issues for officers in the field, but because of the coronavirus, "we must modify our practices until we can stabilize the situation," McNamara wrote in the letter.
Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said adjustments to arrest policies are planned to help keep the jail population down. Waco police and surrounding agencies are making an effort to help control the spread of the disease, he said.
"We are still going to be making arrests on certain offenses that are misdemeanor offenses, partly because some of them are statutory requirements, like Class B and above misdemeanors and family violence offenses," Bynum said. "If it is a nonviolent crime for misdemeanor offenses, like criminal mischief or burglary of a motor vehicle depending on the severity, we will conduct a full investigation on it and get a warrant on it at a later time for the subjects' arrest."
Bynum said officers will use their best desecration for each individual case, but any violent or felony crime will still be subject to arrests on-scene. He said officers expect some uptick in crime while the city's disaster declaration is active, because residents will be spending more time together at home in confined spaces while schools, restaurant dinging rooms, public places and many businesses are closed temporarily.
"We are only doing this for the COVID-19 (pandemic)," Bynum said. "When life gets back to normal, we will get back to our normal operating procedure."
