McLennan County Sheriff's Office investigators last week rescued a woman whom a DeSoto man was trying to sell to an undercover detective for sex, authorities said.
Devonte R. Roberson, 27, of DeSoto, was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of promotion of prostitution after a human trafficking investigation that began Friday afternoon.
Detective Joseph Scaramucci found an online advertisement Friday offering sexual services, an arrest affidavit states. The phone number in the ad was identical to numbers listed in online sex solicitations in other Texas cities, it states.
In the affidavit, Scaramucci said he texted the phone number, posing as a man interested in engaging in sex acts with a woman. The affidavit states Scaramucci agreed on a price for sex acts and agreed to meet a woman at a Waco location.
"While conducting surveillance at the location agreed on to carry out those acts, I observed a vehicle driven by Devonte Roberson arrive, bringing that female to engage in the acts," the affidavit states. "After making contacts with those parties, I learned that Roberson brought the female as a form of 'safety.'"
Authorities arrested Roberson near Valley Mills Drive and Dutton Avenue at about 2 p.m. Friday, on the felony charges. Officers said additional charges are possible.
According to a statement from the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, the woman was also identified and rescued with the help of Unbound, a local nonprofit that offers services to victims of human trafficking.
Roberson was booked into McLennan County Jail. He posted bond listed at $5,000 and was released from custody Saturday.
