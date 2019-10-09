Seventeen offenders and one employee at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart were indicted Wednesday on a variety of felonies, including charges that arose from violent beatings during robberies inside the state-run facility.
Six of the 18 indictments were returned under seal because the defendants have not been arrested on those charges.
Of the remaining 12, nine charged youthful offenders housed in Mart by the Texas Juvenile Justice Department with engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony offense; and three were charged with assault on public servants.
The cases were presented to the grand jury Wednesday by Cindy Garner of the Texas Special Prosecution Unit, which prosecutes crimes committed in state correctional facilities.
Brian Sweany, TJJD spokesman, said some of the organized criminal charges stem from a violent incident June 29, when the defendants were left alone and unsupervised in a day room. The defendants are accused of assaulting and robbing another youthful offender.
The employee accused of allowing the assault to occur is charged with official oppression in the sealed indictment.
Other sealed indictments allege attempted sexual assault and harassment of a public servant.
Others indicted for engaging in organized activity were involved in an alleged robbery and assault on another offender on June 11, according to indictments in the case.
Those indicted for engaging in organized activity include Devin Hardwick, Reginald Stewart, Cedrick Bernard Williams, Carlos Tejada, Roncarlos Jamal Rachal, Circolby M. Lancelin. Williams and Rachal were indicted twice for engaging in organized criminal activity in both the June 11 and June 29 incidents.
Zachary Wayne Sesson, Jordan Wright and Alejandro Garcia were named in third-degree felony assault on a public servant indictments.
The sealed indictments will be unsealed when the offenders are served with warrants.
