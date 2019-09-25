A Waco woman accused of leaving her young grandchildren behind when she escaped a house fire last November was indicted Wednesday for her role in their deaths.
Andrea Aleman, 45, of Waco, was named in a two-count indictment charging injury to a child in the deaths of Anthony Cole Puente, 4, and Rachel Rose Aleman, 2. The two children died Nov. 2 when a fire started in the rear kitchen of a small South Waco home that had been converted to a duplex.
Waco fire investigators have stated that a person started the fire, but they have not identified who it was.
Authorities said Aleman and her 11-year-old child escaped the home, but she did not attempt to remove the young grandchildren, who were in her care.
The indictments state Aleman is accused of "failing to assist and/or help and/or save and/or rescue" both of the children during the fire. Aleman's actions allegedly caused the serious bodily injury and death to the children, the indictment states.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by Waco police, who worked with Waco fire marshals in a joint investigation, the young children woke Aleman and alerted her to the fire in the kitchen, but she did not immediately get up to investigate. Instead, she chose to remain in bed for at least several minutes in a home with no working smoke alarms, the affidavit states.
Nearly two weeks after the fire, authorities arrested Aleman on two counts of second-degree felony reckless injury to a child. She later posted bond and was released from custody.
