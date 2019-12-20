Officials have served an out-of-state murder warrant against a man who was arrested after a high speed chase in the Waco area Wednesday.
Donald Ray Owen Jr., 20, of Waco, led police on a chase when they tried to stop him near his home on Mildred Street, Officer Garen Bynum said. Police had been searching for Owen in connection to an armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver earlier this week in Waco, Bynum said.
Police learned Owen and his passenger during the chase, Zabrina Lynn Brown, 43, of Elkhart, Indiana, both had felony warrants out of Elkhart County, Indiana. Owen had warrants charging murder, two counts of criminal confinement, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, auto theft, possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest. Brown, a family member of Owen's, had warrants charging three counts of dealing in methamphetamine.
Shelley Murphey, spokeswoman for the Elkhart County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, said the Indiana case remains sealed and declined to release any information. Records indicate the murder charge is related to an incident earlier this month.
Local officials chased Owen for about 16 miles, from Waco and through Lorena, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph before he crashed outside McGregor Executive Airport on Highway 84. He crashed into another motorist during the chase, but no one suffered serious injuries, police said.
Brown received medical clearance and has remained in McLennan County Jail since Wednesday on the Indiana warrants. She will be transferred back to Indiana soon, local officials said.
Owen received medical clearance at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center and was booked into jail Thursday on his Indiana warrants and a local charge of evading in a vehicle. Owen has not been charged in the aggravated robbery, but the incident remains under investigation, Bynum said.
