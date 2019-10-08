Officers are searching for the driver of a car that hit and killed a pedestrian on North 26th Street early Tuesday, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police were called around 12:30 a.m. to the 700 block of North 26th Street, where they found Dwain Earl Lockhart, 61, lying in the street. Swanton said first responders tried to administer life-saving efforts before he arrived at a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Waco police continued to investigate the death and determined Lockhart was walking in the area when he was hit by a car, which then drove away.
Crash reconstruction officers, crime scene technicians and victim services officials assisted at the scene, Swanton said. No information about the striking vehicle or suspect description was released late Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle is asked to contact Waco Police Department at 750-7500.
