Hewitt police launched a new neighborhood public safety effort this week for residents to help officers with neighborhood patrols during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hewitt police announced the Hewitt Dog Watcher Watch Program on Tuesday, designed to encourage neighbors and pedestrians to be the eyes and hears of its community. Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said the program is a collaboration between police and local residents to learn how to spot and report any suspicious activity in neighborhoods, particularly during shelter-in-place orders.
More residents are walking dogs, exercising outdoors and strolling in neighborhoods while the county and citywide shelter-in-place orders remain active. Devlin said police will soon be providing an online training program and video to help community members interested in participating a chance to be more aware and report suspicious behavior.
"Since we do have a lot of people walking dogs, more people out in neighborhoods and more people at home during the day because of COVID-19, this is our chance to teach and train them on how to recognize and report suspicious activity in their areas," Devlin said.
Comparing the program to a community watch group, Devlin said the training will be helpful in the long term even once the shelter-in-place restrictions are lifted. Community members do not have to own pets to participate in the program, he said.
Hewitt residents interested in signing up for the program or those seeking more information are asked to email Lindsey Bartlett at LBartlett@cityofhewitt.com.
