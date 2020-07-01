Hewitt police arrested a Robinson woman early Wednesday morning after finding more than 170 grams of crack cocaine that the woman claimed was hers, an arrest affidavit states.

At about 1:30 a.m., an officer saw Molly Elizabeth Peveler, 22, "briskly" walking away from an SUV in the 700 block of North Hewitt Drive, between Panther Way and Royal Drive, and the officer followed the SUV when the driver turned around and drove away, the affidavit states. When the officer stopped with the SUV in a business parking lot a few blocks away, the driver said Peveler was his girlfriend and that he had gone to look for her after she left on foot during a verbal fight with him, according to the affidavit.

In the meantime, another officer made contact with Peveler to check on her, and neither officer saw any sign of a physical fight.

The officer who stopped the SUV smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle, finding baggies tucked behind the driver's seat that contained a "large amount" of a substance that tested positive for crack cocaine, according to the affidavit. The baggies contained about 171 grams of crack, police said.

When officers told Peveler what they found, she told them the vehicle and all its contents were hers, the affidavit states. She said the baggies contained bath salts she had bought a commercial drug store, according to the affidavit.

Police released the man who was driving the SUV without charges and arrested Peveler on a first-degree felony charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $50,000.

