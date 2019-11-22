The wife of a man who police initially thought to have killed himself on the day of a criminal court hearing was arrested Friday in his murder.
Shawn Delynn Olson, 37, of Hewitt, was charged with the murder of James Dale Olson, 38, who was found dead in the couple's Hewitt home Monday.
Temple police arrested Shawn Olson after her release from Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, where she recovered from self-inflicted razor blade wounds.
Police initially believed the couple attempted suicide together as James Olson was facing an indictment for continuous sexual abuse of a child. McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies discovered the couple in their home off Majestic Drive when neither of them showed up for James Olson's court appearance.
"The murder charge results from intentionally and knowingly causing the death of an individual," Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said in an interview. "We have a sound belief that this is what happened on Monday."
When deputies found James Olson dead in an upstairs bedroom, Shawn Olson was lying near him, bleeding from severe self-inflicted razor cuts to her arms, Devlin said. Authorities had issued a warrant for James Olson's arrest after he failed to show up for court and his GPS ankle monitor failed to update.
Shawn Olson is accused of deliberately inflicting life-threatening wounds that caused her husband's death. According to an arrest affidavit, Shawn Olson was interviewed by police at a medical facility, saying she used a straight edge razor and deeply cut the wrists of her husband.
"It seems to be very unusual, but as we now know it did not appear to be what it initially discovered to be," Devlin said. "(Suicides) do not happen often this way, but I think from the beginning of our investigation, investigators had some significant questions about some things that occurred."
Initially, police said the scene looked like James Olson took his own life and that his wife attempted to do the same.Brittany Lannen, James Olson's attorney who was at the home after law enforcement went into the home, expressed shock when told of the arrest of her client's wife.
"These situations always leave unanswered questions, so it is a comfort to me as Mr. Olson's attorney and as a person with family in Hewitt that the Hewitt Police Department did not simply take this situation at face value and is thoroughly investigating the matter," Lannen said. "In all my interactions with my client and his wife, they seemed completely devoted to each other, so to see that she has been charged in his murder is obviously shocking."
Lannen said the unusual situation is still questionable and she waits to get more information from authorities.
Shawn Olson remains in Bell County Jail with no bond. Authorities expect to extradite her back to McLennan County Jail on the murder warrant.
Physician-assisted death or assisted suicide with the help of a physician is illegal in Texas and other states except California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Montana, New Jersey, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington. Maine will become the 10th state where physician-assisted suicide is legal in January 2020.
The law, where patients can opt to die with the aid of a licensed doctor, makes the legal act of “medical aid in dying” different than the act of helping someone commit suicide. Assisting someone commit suicide without a medical license is illegal in 42 states and prohibited by common law in an additional six states and the District of Columbia.
