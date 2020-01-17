McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Hewitt man on a first-degree felony trafficking of a person charge after he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl several times between June and this month at various locations in the county, an arrest affidavit states.

Deputies arrested James Christian Crain, 22, Thursday afternoon at a convenience store in McGregor. They had received a report of allegations against Crain last month, the affidavit sates.

In an interview with investigators, the girl said Crain provided her with drugs and led her to drink to the point she lost consciousness, according to the document.

"The victim further stated that Crain would buy her alcohol and provide her with marijuana and over the course of several months would encourage her to become intoxicated, then would sex assault her," the affidavit states. "She stated that this would happen in multiple locations in and around Waco/McLennan County."

Investigators also found videos of Crain and the girl engaging in sex acts, including videos where the girl was aware of the recording and videos where she was unaware of the recording, according to the affidavit.

Detectives got a warrant and arrested Crain on Thursday. He was released from jail Friday on $50,000 bond.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

