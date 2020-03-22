Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM CDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...POOR DRIVING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED DUE TO REDUCED VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW-BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND THE VEHICLE AHEAD OF YOU. &&