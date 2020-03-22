First responders rescued two motorists stranded in high water Sunday in two separate incidents after heavy overnight rainfall, authorities said.
Troopers rescued a woman who was trapped in her in her Kia passenger car at about 7:22 a.m., when she drove into high water on Lincoln City Road, near Oak Knoll Lane in Elm Mott, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
The woman was alone inside the vehicle when troopers found her car partially submerged in water across the roadway, Howard said. The troopers were able to get to the woman, pull her out of the car and carry her to safety.
Elm Mott Volunteer Fire Department, Waco Fire Department's swift water rescue team and McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted in the rescue. Troopers were able to get the woman to higher ground and made sure she was not injured.
In an unrelated call earlier in the morning, Waco fire crews were called to the 6500 block of Rock Creek Loop at about 1:40 a.m., Waco fire Battalion Chief Patrick Kerwin said. The man called 911, reporting that he was trapped in his car, near a low water dam.
Fire crews activated the swift water rescue team and attempted to find the man's car, Kerwin said. With help from sheriff's deputies, crews were able to launch the rescue boat and found him in the bed of his truck, about 25 feet from the shore of Rock Creek.
Kerwin said the man's truck had not gotten directly into the creek, but was washed into a side stream. Fire crews set up a retrieval system with rescue gear and pulled him to the bank.
Kerwin said the man did not appear to be injured and all rescuers were safe.
About 1.7 inches of rain fell at Waco Regional Airport on Saturday after several days of rainy weather. The Brazos River at Waco peaked at more than 22 feet Sunday morning after releases from Lake Waco and Lake Whitney upstream, and the river was five feet short of flood stage.
