Sitting at his home waiting for his body to heal, Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow replays in his mind that split second when he grabbed Falls County Sheriff's Office Deputy Matt Jones.
The lawmen were standing on the side of Highway 6 in Falls County helping to clear a wreck when a wayward car came hurtling toward them.
"I don't remember much, but I tried to pull him one way or the other because I don't think he ever saw it," Krumnow said in an interview Monday. "I did get one step, which probably saved my life, but this is still really hard for me."
A month after the horrific Oct. 11 crash that killed Jones at the scene, Krumnow is out of the hospital and recovering from his injuries, though his leg is still in a brace and his broken ribs have yet to heal.
Krumnow, who has served as Riesel police chief for more than 20 years, is still sorting out what happened on that Friday afternoon.
He remembers working a two-vehicle crash with Jones and speaking to the drivers of the two damaged cars, then turning to Jones to remark on the dangerous location.
"We've had over five deaths in the last year in that same spot, and everybody knows what's wrong with it," he said. "When it rains, it holds water. It is a known fact."
Krumnow said he has watched the in-car dash camera video from his police car, showing what happened next: the driver sliding across a wet roadway, striking Jones fatally and pitching Krumnow under a Falls County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
"After the crash, it knocked me under the front police car and out of all the police cars that I could have gone under, who would have thought it was the only one within three or four counties had an full EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) kit in it," Krumnow said. "They had to drive the car off me before they could start working on me."
Krumnow said he and Jones had the highway partly blocked at the time of the crash. He said the driver crashed in between his car and another Falls County deputy's car that was parked ahead of him.
"You would think, technically, that this accident couldn't have happened, and as it was, this car was in the right lane and barely missed my police car when he came in between the two police cars at an angle," he said.
A week after the crash, Krumnow remained in intensive care at a Temple hospital during the memorial service for Jones, a deputy and police dog handler for Falls County.
Krumnow had suffered a concussion as well as eight broken ribs, a dislocated knee and a lacerated spleen, which was removed the night of the crash. He said doctors are waiting to see if the swelling goes down in his leg before a decision is made on possible surgery.
"We are just waiting on that leg," said Krumnow's wife, Denise, who is caring for him at home. "I was really scared, and I was at work when I got the call, but everyone has been so wonderful. I don't know where we'd be without all the support, especially the prayers.
"I just feel like it was a miracle he made it. I feel like it's amazing he didn't have to have surgery on his ribs, but he did have fluid build-up on his lung that was partially collapsed, but when they did another scan, the fluid was gone and the lung had re-inflated itself.
Krumnow said enforcement needs to be stronger for the "move over law," which requires drivers to yield to police, fire and emergency vehicles, and move over at least one lane or slow down to 20 mph under the posted speed limit.
Meanwhile, Krumnow said the support he and his family have received has been overwhelming and much appreciated. He said recovery will be a long road, but he wants to get back to work as soon as he can.
"I just need to get this leg working again," Krumnow said. "I don't know when I'll be able to do that. It's going to be a challenge, but I can't sit around the house."
