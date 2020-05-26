It didn't take long on Tuesday because members of the McLennan County grand jury had heard it all before three weeks ago.
But because several defense attorneys filed challenges over the manner in which local officials conducted the last grand jury session on May 6, McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson decided to reindict all 59 criminal defendants again on Tuesday.
Despite the reindictments, Waco attorney Jessi Freud said Tuesday that the allegations in her application for writ of habeas corpus stand and she intends to pursue a personal recognizance bond for her client, capital murder defendant Kevin Darnell Wash, at a hearing Friday.
"The grand jury meeting today and returning new indictments does nothing to change Mr. Wash’s position that we still intend on presenting to the court Friday morning," Freud said.
The writ applications claim the Supreme Court, governor and other officials cannot suspend constitutional rules of order during times of emergency disaster, including provisions that allow a detained criminal defendant who has not been indicted within 90 days of his arrest to be released on a PR bond.
The grand jury, which had not met since March 18 because of the pandemic, indicted Wash, one other capital murder defendant, three murder defendants and 55 others on a variety of charges May 6. That is an unusual amount of murder cases for one grand jury session, but state prosecutors presented them all in an attempt to avoid the 90-day rule, even though local state district judges extended that period to 120 days during the pandemic and Gov. Greg Abbott subsequently suspended the 90-day rule altogether.
Freud says prosecutors failed to properly indict Wash within 90 days and he is entitled to a PR bond and release from jail.
The writs also allege that because six members of the grand jury met in person and six others participated using the videoconferencing Zoom app from other locations, the grand jury quorum provisions requiring at least nine members to be “present” were not met.
“The term ‘present’ requires one to be ‘in attendance,’ ‘not elsewhere,’ i.e. ‘all present voted for him,’ " Wash’s writ claims. “Distilled down, a physical — not a virtual — presence is required for a quorum of a grand jury. Quite clearly, attending virtually through videoconferencing means a grand juror is physically elsewhere, not physically present.”
Tom Needham, executive assistant district attorney, called the writ applications "childish" and said his office thinks the reindictments will cure the alleged flaws complained of in the challenges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.