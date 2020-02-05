A McLennan County grand jury has indicted a Waco man in the July 7 beating death of a man outside the New Road Inn.
Rudy Benavidez Garcia, 27, was indicted Wednesday on a murder charge in the death of Steven Edward Porter, 38.
Garcia is charged with beating Porter and leaving him unconscious outside the motel at 4000 N. Interstate 35, according to arrest records.
Porter never regained consciousness and died July 18 at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.
According to autopsy reports, Porter died from blunt-force injuries, including multiple lacerations to his body. Police found Porter lying unconscious while a woman held a towel to his face, according to records filed in the case.
Investigators later reviewed surveillance video, which showed two men fighting in the parking lot and several others trying to break up the fight. Porter was knocked to the ground during the fight, reports state.
Porter tried to stand up by getting on his hands and knees, but the other man “took a running start and kicked Porter in the face,” according to police reports.
Police said Garcia was registered as a guest at the motel on the date of the incident.
