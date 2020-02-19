A Texas State Technical College student who authorities say shot and killed a fellow student after an extended argument in November was indicted Wednesday.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted 20-year-old Taylor McKibben on a murder charge in the Nov. 3 shooting death of Samantha Dragoo, a 30-year-old Coast Guard veteran and the mother of a young child.
Texas Rangers arrested McKibben after he called police and said he shot Dragoo with a shotgun during a fight at his on-campus rental home in the 300 block of Webb Drive, officials have said.
According to an arrest affidavit from Texas Ranger Jim Hatfield, Dragoo went to McKibben’s home about 11:30 p.m. and the pair began fighting about their relationship.
McKibben told officers the two had been fighting for “a couple of weeks,” adding that during the deadly dispute, she grabbed a hammer from a table, the affidavit states.
“McKibben was able to stop the attack from Dragoo and take the hammer away without being hit or injured,” the affidavit states. “McKibben dropped the hammer onto the floor and pushed Dragoo away from him as he stood near the bedroom hallway.”
McKibben reportedly grabbed a shotgun, pumped it once, pointed it at Dragoo and fired, hitting her once in the chest, according to arrest records.
“Dragoo fell to the floor and McKibben leaned the shotgun against the table and walked into the living room where he called 911,” the affidavit states. “He waited for police to arrive.”
McKibben, who is from Canton, remains free after posting $75,000 bond.
Court records show McKibben is not yet represented by an attorney.
Deputies cleared
In other action Wednesday, the grand jury cleared McLennan County sheriff's deputies who officials said wounded a Louisiana fugitive after he fired shots at the officers in December.
Incidents in which police officers fire their weapons and injure or kill someone are routinely reviewed by grand juries. In this case, the grand jury cleared deputies of criminal wrongdoing in a Dec. 5 incident in which police said Douglas Eric Hill was shot four times after opening fire on the officers.
While clearing the deputies, the grand jury indicted Hill, 28, of DeBerry, on one first-degree felony count of aggravated assault on a peace office. Deputies reported he fired multiple pistol rounds at them before they returned fire.
After the shooting Hill also was arrested on two third-degree felony charges of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Prosecutors did not present those charges for indictment Wednesday.
"Our officers are very, very fortunate they were not hurt or killed," McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said after the incident. "He definitely was trying to kill our officers."
Members of the county's Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team got information that Hill, a fugitive wanted on multiple felony warrants by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office in Shreveport, was in Waco. When deputies spotted Hill walking near Lake Air Drive and Valley Mills Drive, Hill opened fire on them, deputies said.
"There is heavy traffic on Lake Air and Valley Mills. It's a very busy intersection," McNamara said at the time. "He could have put a lot of people in harm's way."
Sheriff's Office Lt. Cody Blossman, Cpl. Chris Evans and Cpl. Jason Sandell identified themselves as law enforcement officers before Hill began firing at the officers, according to arrest warrant affidavits. McNamara said no deputies were injured, but Hill was struck four times.
"They returned fire, protecting themselves and the citizens of this community," McNamara said of the deputies. "They did exactly what they should have done."
Texas Ranger Jake Burson investigated the shooting incident and presented the case to the grand jury.
After the shooting, deputies found about 80 grams of methamphetamine in Hill's backpack, according to the affidavit. Officials also found 2.9 grams of cocaine on Hill, along with a .25-caliber handgun and two 9 mm handguns, reports state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.