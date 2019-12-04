A McLennan County grand jury handed down a felony indictment Wednesday against a Waco man who police have said handcuffed another man and represented himself as a federal law enforcement official before the victim's family intervened and called police.
Ulises Jesus Sanchez, 25, was indicted on a third-degree felony charge of impersonating a public servant. If convicted, he would face between two and 10 years in prison. Waco police arrested Sanchez on the charge in October after an incident outside a restaurant on West Waco Drive.
The victim told officers he met Sanchez at the restaurant's bar, and as the victim was leaving, Sanchez followed him out and told him he was under arrest, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said at the time. Sanchez told the man he was a federal agent, placed him in handcuffs behind his back and put him in the back of his truck, which had red and blue lights similar to emergency lights, Swanton said.
He said friends and family of the man questioned Sanchez before they were able to get the handcuffed man out of Sanchez's truck and call police. Officers removed the man from handcuffs, but Sanchez had left by the time they arrived, Swanton said.
Officers later found Sanchez asleep and intoxicated in his home in the 2500 block of Ethel Avenue and arrested him, he said.
Sanchez has remained in McLennan County Jail since his arrest. Jail records list bonds totaling $12,000, in addition to an immigration hold.
