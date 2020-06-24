A teenager from Groesbeck who police say helped lure a victim to a robbery in North Waco that resulted in the victim’s shooting death was indicted Wednesday on a capital murder charge.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Willow Reignwarden Smith, 18, in the Jan. 22 robbery-slaying of Tyler McKinney. The 19-year-old McKinney was found shot to death in a car in the 4500 block of Cedar Mountain Drive.
Smith’s co-defendant, Delviyonte Dequae Sampson, 19, of Waco, also was indicted in recent weeks on a capital murder charge. He and Smith were arrested in February in Wichita Falls.
Police have said they think Smith lured McKinney to the North Waco area so Sampson could rob him. According to records filed in the case, a cellphone found in McKinney’s lap showed he had been in contact with Smith just prior to his death.
A witness told police Smith and Sampson ran from the area after the gunshot, an arrest affidavit states. They also were seen cleaning a handgun after the shooting and said “that they had just killed someone,” according to the affidavit.
The pair stole a vehicle in Mexia before fleeing to Wichita Falls, according to court records. Smith told police she contacted McKinney and that Sampson shot him. Sampson also told police he shot and killed McKinney, according to the records.
Sampson also was indicted recently in an aggravated robbery that police say he committed three days after McKinney’s shooting death.
In other action Wednesday, the grand jury indicted two Waco men in the Dec. 29 shooting death of Eric Lavelle Williams, which police said followed an argument about a drug deal.
Donald Deshawn Palmer, 23, and Leonard Brown, 20, were indicted on murder charges in the death of the Williams, who was 28.
According to arrest records, Williams was shot in the head during a fight outside the Costa Esmeralda Apartments, 1516 Gurley Lane. Brown and Palmer confronted Williams about a “marijuana transaction a few weeks prior,” according to arrest warrant affidavits. Williams’ body was found in the apartment complex parking lot on Dec. 29, police said.
Witnesses told police Brown and Palmer followed Williams back to the apartment complex in a car from a neighboring convenience store, according to police.
Williams and Brown began to argue and Williams started to walk away, the affidavit states. Brown pulled out a pistol, and Williams said, “You have a gun. What are you going to do with that? You going to shoot me?” according to court records.
Williams then got into a car Brown was sitting in, and the two started to fight over the gun, with Palmer also involved, the affidavit states. Two shots were fired during the fight, police reported.
Both Brown and Palmer fled the area after the shooting, the affidavit states.
Detectives swabbed Brown’s hands for gunshot residue when he was questioned on the day of the shooting, and test results “were consistent” with someone who fired a weapon, according to the affidavit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.