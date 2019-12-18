Bellmead police were hard at work Wednesday, inventorying supplies and preparing to hit the streets Friday in the biggest operation of its kind for the department. Officers will be using tactics developed by Santa Claus, minus the flying sled and chimney entrances.
Elves, in uniforms likely unfamiliar at the North Pole, spread toys, board games, clothes, bicycles and other kid-friendly items across the floor of the Bellmead Police Department, enough to provide presents to more than 220 children in 69 families. Hundreds of donors contributed items through the department's eighth annual angel tree program, making it their biggest effort so far.
"Last year we had 163 kids and this year, as of today, we have 221," Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said. "The jump alone from last year to this year is overwhelming, but we want to help everyone have a happy Christmas."
In the lobby of police headquarters, officers filled a Christmas tree last month with angel-shaped paper ornaments listing the age and gender of children who donors could help with a little extra Christmas cheer. The department worked with La Vega Independent School District to identify children and families in need.
Police Chief Daniel Porter started with the department last month, so this was his first time seeing the Christmas drive in Bellmead. Porter said he was overwhelmed by the outreach from community members, for community members.
"Just involvement in the community and the interaction between the community and the police department, fire department and other agencies is just incredible," Porter said. "I've worked in the Metroplex area and down in Bell County, and while there are great folks down there, the amount involvement and all the gifts is incredible."
Officers continued to organize gifts Wednesday and sort packages by families. Kinsey said all recipients will remain anonymous, but officers will deliver gifts or arrange for families to pick up gifts Friday.
Local businesses also coordinated for some families to receive food for holiday meals.
"When we show up and kids are smiling, or mom or dad are smiling, it is fantastic," Kinsey said. "All we are are the little elves that are helping, but when mom, dad or families know they can give their kids something for Christmas, it makes it all worth it."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.