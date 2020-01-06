A Waco man who met one of his two teenage sexual assault victims while working as an umpire at her softball games was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday.
Braxton Ray Harris, 25, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexually assaulting two teen girls in separate incidents in 2014 and 2015 and one count of injury to a child.
Judge Ralph Strother of Waco’s 19th State District Court sentenced Harris to concurrent 15-year prison terms in each of the three sexual assault cases and placed him on probation for 10 years in the injury case, which Harris will serve consecutively.
Harris must serve at least 7½ years in prison before he can seek parole. After his release, he will serve his probation term, court officials said.
The cases have been pending for several years because Harris committed the second offense while he was awaiting sentencing in the first case. Court officials waited until both cases were prepared so they could be disposed of at the same time.
According to court records, Harris was an umpire at the Lake Air Little League fields when he met the first girl, then 13. He contacted her on Facebook and the girl met him at a Waco park a couple of times.
The sexual contact was reported after her mother became aware of their improper relationship, according to court documents.
In the second case, Harris met a 16-year-old girl at a party and they had sexual relations at the Waco Independent School District stadium parking lot in January 2015, court records indicate.
Stan Schwieger, Harris’ attorney, declined comment on the cases Monday.
