A former Waco police officer arrested on a drunken driving charge in July can keep his law enforcement certification and have the charge dismissed after completing a two-year pretrial intervention program.
Paul Scrivner, 29, who resigned from his six-year post as a Waco police officer in August, was arrested July 5 after he was was involved in a two-vehicle crash while off duty. Fellow officers arrested him for DWI after verifying no one was hurt in the crash.
Tom Needham, McLennan County executive assistant district attorney, said Scrivner signed a judicial confession last week and was formally accepted into McLennan County PTIP program. If he successfully completes the program, the charges will be dismissed and he won't have to surrender his Texas Commission of Law Enforcement license, Needham said.
"Mr. Scrivner accepted the responsibility, mistake and poor judgment and has addressed that issue in his personal life," Scrivner's attorney Thomas West said. "With this option of being in a pretrial diversion program, he may have the opportunity to return to his career choice of being a law enforcement officer in the future."
Police arrested Scrivner after he had crashed into the rear of a car Highway 6 access road toward Bosque Boulevard. No one was hurt, but officers detained Scrivner in a patrol car as they investigated the crash.
The arresting officer reported Scrivner was found asleep in the back of the car with a "very strong odor of alcohol coming from the backseat area where he was sitting," according to an arrest affidavit.
Scrivner refused to submit voluntarily to a blood draw, so officers obtained a search warrant for a blood specimen to test his blood alcohol content level, the affidavit states. The warrant was completed and Scrivner was taken to McLennan County Jail on a Class B misdemeanor charge of DWI.
Police administration placed Scrivner on administrative leave after his arrest. His last full work day was listed as July 4. He resigned Aug. 16, effective immediately.
West said Scrivner is no longer a commissioned peace officer as he has opted to go down a difference career choice. He said Scrivner "has moved on to a different field."
