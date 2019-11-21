A former educator, described by a prosecutor as a "dedicated pedophile hiding in plain sight," was sentenced to 48 years in prison Thursday in the sexual abuse of teen boys 25 years ago when he was a Baylor University graduate student.
Jurors in Waco's 19th State District Court deliberated about 2½ hours Thursday before returning eight-year sentences on each of six counts of indecency with a child by contact and fines totaling $6,000 for Shawn Douglas Risener.
After reading the jury's sentencing verdict, Judge Ralph Strother "stacked" the sentences, or ordered Risener to serve the six sentences consecutively, for a total of 48 years. Risener, 48, a former dean at an Irving Independent School District magnet school, must serve at least 24 years in prison before he can seek parole.
While prosecutors Sydney Tuggle and Will Hix prosecuted Risener for sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy over a two-year period beginning in 1994, another man who was a childhood friend with the first victim also testified Risener sexually abused him in the mid-90s.
Trial testimony also revealed Risener, who befriended young boys while living with relatives in McGregor and attending church and out-of-state church camps with them, also abused at least eight other boys during that time frame, but none of them were willing to come forward.
At least three of Risener's other victims attended court Thursday to show support for the two who testified.
"We are so grateful to this jury for hearing these survivors and ensuring there will be no more victims at the hands of this defendant," Tuggle said. "These men, by their bravery and strength, have put an end to years of systematic and prolific abuse perpetrated by Shawn Risener. We thank those who came forward during this trial and are here for those who survived this defendant who could not come forward this time. The healing can begin now for everyone. We look forward to the continued successes of these survivors and are thankful to have been a part of their journey."
Risener, who has been married 13 years to a chronically ill woman, was seeking probation from the jury. He did not testify during the three-day trial and showed no emotion as the judge read his sentence.
One of the victims, who is now 39 and living in California, testified Wednesday that he decided to do something about Risener after coming to grips with his own sexuality, revealing to his family a few years ago that he is gay and realizing that Risener was an educator at a public school with access to young boys.
He alerted officials at the Church of Christ in Irving that Risener was attending and demanded they confront Risener about the abuse. Church officials asked that Risener confess his sins to the congregation, which he did in 2013 in a letter the minister read aloud to about 100 church members. But they did not report the abuse to police, and Risener continued working in public schools.
“We just wanted him to get right with the Lord,” Bruce Bailey, an elder of a Church of Christ in Irving, testified Wednesday. “It didn’t have anything to do with criminality. It was more spiritual guidance.”
So the victim contacted Irving school officials, who called police and initiated an investigation of their own. They suspended Risener before firing him after his arrest by McLennan County sheriff's deputies in 2017.
While the jury was deliberating punishment Thursday, Risener's aunt, Sandra Wallace, confronted one of the victims in the courthouse rotunda about 15 feet away from the closed jury room door.
"Go back over there with your boyfriend," she told him. That prompted the victim's sister to rush over in his defense, where she screamed, "you don't harass my brother." The commotion was heard throughout the courthouse, and at least six courthouse deputies rushed over to break up the dispute.
In closing statements Thursday, Hix asked the jury to look around the room at Risener's victims, their families and friends.
"In this case there is a lot to think about," Hix said. "As you look around this room, there is a lot of pain in here with us today. There has been a lot of pain throughout the course of this week. A lot of it has been spoken about, and I'm pretty sure some of it hasn't. And that is on both sides. … But all this pain that we are seeing is a result of the choices he made when he chose to abuse all these kids."
While Hix and Tuggle told the jury Risener has positioned himself to be around children his entire life through his work at schools or his church affiliation, Risener's attorney, Lex Johnston, of Fort Worth, argued that there has been no allegation against him since 1996.
"There is no indication that anything happened since 1996 and absolutely no evidence that he positioned himself in school for that reason. He is a talented teacher and educator. There is no evidence he has done anything improper since he became a teacher. He abused those boys many years ago and that's it," Johnston said, asking the jury to consider probation for Risener.
Tuggle said she was "horrified" by Johnston's comment.
"He said several years ago he abused multiple boys and that's it. That's it? That's not it," Tuggle said. "This is not just something that happened 20 years ago that you can put on a shelf and that's it because this is a lifetime of pain, a lifetime of suffering, a lifetime that these boys had to go through and they will continue to go through."
Tuggle told the jury that probation should not be an option for Risener.
"You don't get to abuse several boys and inflict enough pain and shame and guilt and hurt that they can't come out with it for two decades and just roll the dice and hope enough time goes by and nobody else says anything, so maybe I can just get probation," Tuggle said. "That is not how justice works and that is now how this works."
