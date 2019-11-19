Testimony is set to begin Wednesday morning in the trial of a former Irving high school dean charged with sexually abusing a teenage boy 25 years ago while he was a graduate student at Baylor University.
Shawn Douglas Risener, 48, was arrested in 2017 after a 38-year-old man, in a report delayed by 23 years, told police Risener abused him from 1994 to 1996, beginning when the man was 14.
The man also told authorities Risener abused another boy during the same time frame, and Risener also has been indicted in the sexual abuse of that person. However, Risener is on trial in Waco's 19th State District Court only in the alleged abuse of the first boy, charged with six counts of indecency with a child by contact.
Prosecutors Sydney Tuggle and Will Hix and defense attorney Lex Johnston, of Fort Worth, almost ran out of options for potential jurors Monday during jury selection after about 40 on the panel of 61 said they would not consider probation as punishment if Risener is convicted in the case.
To be selected for the jury, panel members must agree to consider the full range of punishment. Risener, who was working as dean of the Jack E. Singley Academy, an Irving ISD high school, when he was arrested, would be eligible for probation and face a maximum 20 years in prison on each count if convicted.
While 23 years is an unusually long time for an alleged victim to wait before reporting sexual abuse, there is no statute of limitations in child sex abuse cases that bars prosecution after a specified time period.
After the jury was seated Monday evening, Risener declined to enter a plea in the case, so Judge Ralph Strother entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf. Opening statements in the case will start at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Risener was working on his master's degree at Baylor in film and digital media and living with a family in McGregor when the alleged abuse occurred, officials said.
According to court records, two elders from Risener's church at the time reported to investigators in 2017 that Risener admitted to abusing one of the victims years before. The alleged victim told authorities Risener also abused another boy at the time when he was 12 or 13.
The alleged second victim reported Risener touched him improperly during a game of truth or dare in April 1993, according to court documents.
