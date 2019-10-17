A former city of Bellmead employee who sexually abused three young boys and was found with 400 images of child pornography was sentenced to 50 years in prison without parole Thursday.
Jonathan David Brock, 26, pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child and one count of possession of child pornography.
Judge Matt Johnson of Waco’s 54th State District Court accepted Brock’s plea agreement with the state and sentenced him to concurrent 50-year sentences on the sexual abuse charges and 10 years on the child pornography charge. Those convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child are not eligible for parole.
Brock, a former laborer with the city of Bellmead, was arrested in July after two boys, ages 7 and 9, reported that Brock sexually abused them over the course of two or three months. After his arrest, a third boy came forward later that month with similar allegations and Brock confessed to Bellmead police.
Police seized his cellphone and discovered more than 400 images of child pornography, officials said.
Prosecutor Will Hix said Brock gained access to his victims by working as a volunteer at churches and baseball camps.
“A lot of families assumed he is a good guy and ended up trusting the wrong person,” Hix said.
Brock’s attorney, Susan Shafer, said Brock is “very remorseful for his actions.”
“He accepted responsibility because he was unwilling to put his victims through the stress of a jury trial,” Shafer said.
