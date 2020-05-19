A former spokesman and longtime officer with the Bellmead Police Department will retire from the agency at the end of the month before he joins the Lacy Lakeview Police Department.
Lt. Kory Martin, 40, announced Monday he will be stepping down as support services lieutenant May 29. An officer with the department since 2006, Martin will be joining the Lacy Lakeview Police Department as a patrol officer.
“Honestly, I wanted a new opportunity. I know a lot of people who work for that agency, so I am really looking for a little bit of change and see what I can do over there.”
Martin joined Bellmead police in 2006 after serving with the McGregor Police Department for about four years. After joining the Bellmead police force, he served in patrol, criminal investigation division and served as public information officer from 2014 to 2019.
He was promoted to assistant chief in November 2018 under former Police Chief Lydia Alvarado. After Alvarado retired, Daniel Porter was hired as the next Bellmead chief in October and later realigned top administrative roles.
Lt. Brenda Kinsey was promoted to assistant police chief earlier this month.
Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said he is excited to have Martin join the department and serve the residents there. He said Martin’s start date remains pending.
“He has close to 17 years of experience and we are very much delighted to have him join the team,” Truehitt said.
