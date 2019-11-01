A former Baylor University football player was arrested Friday after a Falls County grand jury handed down an indictment charging him with manslaughter in a fatal wreck in June on Highway 6 near Riesel.
Logan Parker Compton, 18, of Cypress, a true freshman defensive lineman who enrolled in January, was booked into Falls County Jail on Friday after he was named in a sealed indictment earlier this week. Compton did not see any playing time before withdrawing.
"We can confirm that Logan Compton withdrew from the school as a result of the tragic accident and never attended fall semester classes," according to a statement from the university. "We will have no further comment."
According to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 at about 6 p.m. June 16. Compton was driving north in a 2008 Dodge Ram pickup when he crossed a grassy median into the southbound lanes, according to the report.
The pickup collided with a 2011 Buick Enclave driven by Hermaleen Haney, 30, of Granbury, who died at the scene, troopers reported. Compton and a 37-year-old passenger in Haney's car suffered injuries and were taken to a local hospital.
It was raining heavily at the time of the crash, which happened on a curved stretch of highway, according to the report.
Witnesses reported seeing Compton's truck hit Haney's 2011 Buick Enclave, causing the Buick to vault about 10 feet in the air, the report states. The Buick rolled and landed on its driver's side off the roadway.
Witnesses also reported Compton was traveling faster than 75 mph before the crash, according to DPS.
Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman said Compton arrived at jail wearing a sling and suffering from shoulder injuries. He said the stretch of highway where the June crash occurred is near where a car struck and killed Falls County Deputy Matt Jones and seriously injured Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow last month when the roadway was wet. Jones and Krumnow were assisting a motorist stopped on the side of the highway at the time, officials said.
No charges have been filed in the crash that killed Jones and injured Krumnow.
