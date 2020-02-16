Firefights rescued a man from a burning house early Sunday after one of them heard coughing from a bedroom that was engulfed in flames, Waco fire Battalion Chief Patrick Kerwin said.
Flames and thick smoke were reported to first responders around 3 a.m., in the 1500 block of Herring Avenue. Kerwin said the house was fully involved in fire when firefighters arrived. A man and woman had escaped the home and were outside.
Fire crews went inside to do a search of the home when they heard coughing from a front bedroom, Kerwin said. A firefighter found a man, reportedly in his 70s, coughing inside the home.
Kerwin said the man was able to walk but was taken by ambulance to a local medical facility. The extent of his injuries was unknown Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters continued to work to extinguish the fire. Kerwin said the roof of the home collapsed during firefighting efforts. No firefighters were injured, he said.
The wood-frame house appeared to be a total loss, but a fire marshal was called to evaluate damage and investigate the cause.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.