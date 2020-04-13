Firefighters battled a large fire overnight that engulfed two wood shavings storage buildings late Sunday and into Monday morning, marking the second industrial fire for the location in less than two years, officials said.
The 2900 block of East Industrial Boulevard was blocked by fire hoses and emergency personnel shortly after 10 p.m., when smoke was reportedly coming from Agri Wood Products Inc. Heavy smoke was seen coming from one metal-sided building before firefighters spotted smoke coming from an adjacent building, Waco fire Battalion Chief Patrick Kerwin said.
Strong winds fueled the fire as the wood shavings burned inside the buildings. The fire grew to a two-alarm fire, requiring nearly every fire station in the city to respond, Kerwin said.
Firefighters remained at the industrial fire overnight and into Monday morning. Water hoses across the roadway slowed traffic Monday morning.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday afternoon.
The wood products warehouse caught fire previously in August 2018. The building full of wood shavings used for agricultural needs at the time, which fueled a rapid build-up of the fire, officials said.
