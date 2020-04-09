Area fire crews extinguished a fire Thursday morning that destroyed a Mart home while its owner was out of town, officials said.
Mart Volunteer Fire Department crews were called to the 1200 block of Texas Avenue around 7:15 a.m., when heavy smoke was seen coming from a single-story home. City Administrator Kevin Schaffer said the home was unoccupied at the time.
With the assistance from Mart police and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, additional firefighters from volunteer fire departments in Elk and Riesel helped extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported, Schaffer said.
The fire gutted the home, causing significant structural damage, officials said. The cause of the fire was not immediately known Thursday morning.
