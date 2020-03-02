A 20-year-old man turned himself in to authorities early Monday in connection to a summer 2019 robbery, becoming the fifth person arrested in the case, an arrest affidavit states.
Albert Warren McGowan, of Hewitt, was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery that involved a fight among a group of people on July 23. The affidavit states McGowan assaulted a juvenile by hitting him with a baseball bat while McGowan and others tried to steal stereo equipment in the 4800 block of Yorktown Street.
Last summer, Breaundria Brown, 20, of Waco, Daunte Davion Brown, 20, of Hewitt, and Tristan Smith, 21, of McGregor, were arrested for the robbery. A 16-year-old Waco boy was also detained after the attack that injured a 15-year-old boy who was hit at least twice with a baseball bat during the group's attempt to steal stereo equipment, police previously said.
During the fight, the victim said he had been hit with a baseball bat, the affidavit states. Police were able to get a video of the fight and reviewed it for evidence.
The affidavit states the video showed McGowan was shown running from behind a privacy fence and began chasing individuals from a vehicle, the affidavit states. While the victims were being chased, other people got into the truck of the victims' car and began taking stereo equipment out of the car.
With the description of the car, police found Breaundria Brown, Daunte Brown, Smith and the 16-year-old in the 4100 block of Bellmead Drive after the attack. Officers arrested the adults and took them to McLennan County Jail, while the 16-year-old was turned over to juvenile authorities.
The adult suspects later posted bond and were released from custody in July. McGowan remained at large until he turned himself in early Monday morning.
McGowan was booked into the McLennan County Jail on the first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery. He posted a bond listed at $20,000 and was released from custody.
