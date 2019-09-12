A man wanted on at least one federal warrant was arrested late Thursday morning following a brief lockout at a West school, authorities said.
U.S. Marshals Service and Waco Police Drug Enforcement Unit officers were conducting a federal warrant roundup when officers tried to take a man into custody in the 400 block of West Spruce Street at about 9:30 a.m.
The man refused to come to the door, prompting West police and the McLennan County Sheriff's Office to respond to offer additional help.
West Police Chief Darryl Barton said St. Mary Catholic School, 507 W. Spruce St., was placed on lockout until about 11:20 a.m., for precautionary reasons. The Catholic school was the only school affected, Barton said.
According to the Texas School Safety Center, a lockout when there is a threat or hazard outside of the school building. A lockdown when there is a threat or hazard inside the school building.
McLennan County Sheriff's Office SWAT officers arrived at the home shortly before the man surrendered to police. A woman was also found inside the home. It was unclear if the woman was arrested.
A spokesman with the U.S. Marshals Service said Waco police were assisting in a warrant roundup. No one was injured in the West incident.
It was unclear how many individuals were picked up in the roundup. The name of the man arrested was not immediately available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.