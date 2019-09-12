A man wanted on at least one federal warrant was arrested late Thursday morning in an incident that led to a brief lockout at a West school, authorities said.
U.S. Marshals Service and Waco Police Drug Enforcement Unit officers were conducting a federal warrant roundup when officers tried to take a man into custody in the 400 block of West Spruce Street at about 9:30 a.m.
The man refused to come to the door, prompting West police and the McLennan County Sheriff's Office to respond to offer additional help.
West Police Chief Darryl Barton said St. Mary Catholic School, 507 W. Spruce St., was placed on lockout until about 11:20 a.m. as a precaution. The Catholic school was the only school affected, Barton said.
McLennan County Sheriff's Office SWAT officers arrived at the home shortly before the man surrendered to police. A woman was also found inside the home. It was unclear if she was arrested.
No one was injured in the incident.
The name of the man arrested was not immediately available, and it is unclear how many others were arrested in the roundup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.