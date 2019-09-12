Two drug trafficking investigations by federal, state and local law enforcement officials led to 16 arrests Thursday morning in Waco and Bell County, according to a press release from the office of U.S. Attorney John F. Bash.
Officials seized multiple kilograms of cocaine and methamphetamine, several pounds of marijuana, hundreds of THC vape pens, 12 firearms and smaller amounts of other drugs, according to the press release.
Nine were arrested Thursday and three others had previously been arrested in the first investigation, which was conducted by members of the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Waco police, Lacy Lakeview police and the McLennan County Sheriff's Office.
Xavier Angelo Hernandez, 23, of Waco; Steven Matthew Ochoa, 29, of Waco; Julio Cesar Cruz, 26, of Waco; Martin Zuniga Jr., 19, of Waco; Gaspar Sardaneta Martinez, 28, of Waco; Carline Stone Bolding, 49, of Elm Mott; Cheryl Ann Flanagan, 40, of Waco; and Sabrina Maria Sardaneta, 28, of Robinson, all are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of methamphetamine and face 10 years to life in prison if convicted.
Ochoa also is charged with possession with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine.
Christopher Mikel Clark, 20, of Waco, and Joseph Ryan Edwards, 26, of Waco, are charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and face a minimum of five years in prison if convicted.
Amor Esperanza Zuniga, 19, of Waco, is charged with possession with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and Heraclio Santos Carreon, 41, of Waco, is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
The second investigation, conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety, FBI, DEA, and Homeland Security Investigations, led to seven arrests Thursday.
In that investigation, German Zarzoza Moreno, 33, of Temple; Raul Montes, 47, of Galena Park; and Jaime Estrada Jr., 20, of Temple, are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.
Jesus Alberto Garcia Zuniga, 25, of Temple, and Erik Enrique Hernandez, 32, of Temple, are charged with the cocaine conspiracy count, and Luis Carlos Jimenez Jr., 26, of Temple, and Ezequiel Orozco, 29, of Temple, are charged with the methamphetamine conspiracy count.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.