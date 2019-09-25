A Waco man was indicted Wednesday on a murder charge stemming from drunken driving crash that killed his 4-year-old son while he fled from police.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Omar Hilario Sanchez, 27, of Waco, on a charge of “felony murder” in the Aug. 15 crash that killed Noah Sanchez. Texas law allows a felony murder charge to be brought regardless of the intent if a death occurs in the course of a dangerous crime.
He was also indicted on a felony charge of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.
The older Sanchez was arrested following medical clearance from a hospital last month on charges of injury to a child and evading police.
Waco police witnessed the crash near South 18th Street and Primrose Drive, where Sanchez allegedly hit a car then sped away, eluding police.
Minutes later, police got a call about a crash at North Fourth Street and Garden Drive involving the same car. Police found Sanchez in the driver’s seat, but he was “either passed out or knocked out due to his head striking the windshield,” an arrest affidavit states.
Officers found Sanchez’s son in the back seat with injuries, police reported. His son was in a car seat, but the car seat was not properly restrained in the car.
Police said the boy was conscious and complained of stomach pain as he was taken to the hospital with his father. The boy died later that night of blunt force injuries, the affidavit states.
Sanchez was also taken to the hospital with a compound fracture to his ankle and other injuries. He was arrested a few days later on the injury to a child and evading charges.
The affidavit states officers found an open beer can that had gathered condensation along with empty beer cans in the car.
Authorities requested a sample of the older Sanchez’s blood for evidence, the affidavit states. Reports stated Sanchez blood alcohol content measured at 0.203 percent, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08 percent.
