A 31-year-old Waco man remained in custody at McLennan County Jail Tuesday on a $1 million bond following a shooting in Falls County that left a man critically injured, authorities said Tuesday.
Bray'shon Negale Cummings was arrested and charged Monday with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for a shooting at a party south of Marlin, off County Road 2876, early Sunday morning. The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition.
Cummings was arrested in East Waco, near Faulkner Lane and Selman Street, at about 6 p.m. Monday. Sheriff's deputies reportedly found an AK-47 in his vehicle.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Cummings was convicted in 2008 of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison, but was released in January on parole.
Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman said Cummings allegedly got into a confrontation with the victim at a party. Scaman initially misidentified the party as a gathering organized by a trail riding group. He said investigators later learned the party was organized by the M Squared Ridaz group.
About 200 to 300 people were gathered when gunfire erupted, Scaman said. Witnesses identified Cummings as the shooter.
After Cummings was arrested, federal authorities requested he be detained on a felon in possession of a firearm charge.
