Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman did not let a broken arm stop him from arresting a fugitive Saturday night.
Scaman, who has been sheriff for about three years, went looking for Danny Ray Sadler, 38, late Saturday because the man had violated his parole and had a felony warrant out for his arrest, he said.
Sadler previously had been convicted of assault on a public servant but had violated the conditions of his parole. Scaman said he was not sure how Sadler had violated his parole.
"He had already made statements that he wouldn't be taken in without a fight," Scaman said Tuesday.
Scaman located Sadler near his residence in Marlin on Saturday around 11 p.m., but when Sadler saw the sheriff he started fleeing.
"Once I found him, I couldn't wait for backup," Scaman said.
Scaman took off after Sadler, as another deputy arrived and Tased the fugitive. As they were attempting to arrest Sadler, he continued fighting the sheriff and deputy, which resulted in Scaman's arm breaking.
In 26 years as a peace officer, Scaman said he has never broken a bone before. He will remain on light duty for the next six to eight weeks.
Now, Sadler is in the Falls County Jail, with another charge of assaulting a public servant pending, Scaman said. No bond has been set.
Pending a parole hearing, Sadler could potentially be sent back to prison for violating his parole, Scaman said.
