An investigator from the Falls County District Attorney's Office resigned Sunday after his arrest on a driving while intoxicated charge.
Shane James, 34, of Robinson, submitted a resignation letter by email after his release from jail Sunday night, Falls County District Attorney Jody Gilliam said. The resignation is effective immediately.
Robinson police spotted James driving in the 400 block of North Robinson Drive early Sunday and saw that he failed to stay in a single lane, an arrest affidavit states.
James, the only occupant in the car, crossed into the center turn lane, then turned onto Robinson Drive where he drove onto a grassy lawn at a church, officers reported.
James reportedly overcorrected and crossed into the center of the roadway again, the affidavit states. Police pulled James over and noted a heavy odor of alcoholic beverages, along with an open container of beer in the front console, the affidavit states.
"(The) driver stated he had four beers and two shots over 4-5 hours," the affidavit states. "Driver performed (standardized field sobriety testing) where multiple clues were observed."
Police conducted a preliminary breath test on James. The affidavit states a specimen of his breath indicated a blood alcohol level was more than 0.15%, nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08%.
James was taken to McLennan County Jail. He posted a bond listed a $1,500 and was released from custody Sunday afternoon.
