A Falls County man injured in a deadly gun battle Sunday afternoon with his neighbor was released from the hospital Monday after treatment for his wounds. 

Tim Haigood, 55, was said to be at home resting Monday evening after he was wounded in the upper body during a gunfight with his neighbor, 59-year-old Roger Ross, on a rural roadway in the Blue Ridge community of southeast Falls County. Ross died of multiple gunshots in the lower part of his body, authorities said Sunday.

Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman said the Texas Rangers have joined the investigation into the shooting, which remains ongoing. Officials are trying to sort out conflicting accounts from Haigood and Ross' wife, who ran when the shooting started and called for help. 

Ross and Haigood reportedly have been in multiple squabbles over the years, but it remains unclear what precipitated Sunday's incident, prompting both men to brandish firearms and fire multiple shots at each other. 

Deputies reported both men were riding ATVs on County Road 247 when they got into an argument. Scaman said both men pulled out firearms and started shooting at each other in the middle of the road. Ross’ wife was riding with her husband when the confrontation began, Scaman said. 

Ross, a successful businessman who owned RV and mobile home parks, convenience stores and more, reportedly fired a high-caliber pistol, while Haigood shot Ross multiple times with a high-powered rifle, the sheriff said.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Recommended for you

Load comments