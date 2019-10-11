A Falls County sheriff's deputy died and Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow was hospitalized Friday after they were struck by a car on Highway 6 while assisting a stopped motorist, a Texas Department of Public Safety official said.
The incident happened at about 2 p.m. on northbound Highway 6 near County Road 190 in Falls County, just outside of Riesel, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
The sheriff's deputy was pronounced dead at the scene and had not been named as of 4:30 p.m. Krumnow, the longtime Riesel police chief, was taken by air ambulance to an area hospital for treatment, officials said.
It is unknown why the vehicle they were assisting was stopped, Howard said. Officials believe a Mazda passenger car hydroplaned on the wet roadway and struck the officers, he said.
The driver of the Mazada was injured in the crash and was taken to a hospital for possible injuries. The driver who the officers were helping was not injured, officials said.
On Twitter, the Woodway Police Department referenced the incident at about 3:53 p.m.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters with the Falls County Sheriff's Office and Riesel Police Department this afternoon," the statement read. "We are saddened by the tragic news of the fallen deputy and injured police chief."
Howard said the crash remains under investigation. He said it was a sad day for law enforcement officers.
"We just lost a law enforcement officer in the line of duty performing their duties, helping somebody else," Howard said. "This is a tragic situation for everyone. Nobody likes it when anyone dies, especially as a result of a crash or anything else, but this is something we want to take the right steps and investigate fully. We owe it to the family and the affected deputy and everyone else to do the right thing."
Riesel Mayor Kevin Hogg said Krumnow was conscious at the hospital. He said he is appreciative of all the support for Krumnow and the city.
"The community is here to support him, and thoughts and prayers are with him and his family," Hogg said.
