A Falls County Sheriff's deputy was killed and Riesel's police chief was hospitalized after they were struck by a car on Highway 6 while assisting a motorist, a Texas Department of Public Safety official said.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. as law enforcement officers were helping a driver who was believed to have hydroplaned in the northbound lane of Highway 6 in Falls County, just outside of Riesel, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said.

The sheriff's deputy had not been named as of 4:30 p.m. Longtime Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow was flown to an area hospital for treatment, officials said. Howard said the wreck was not considered hit-and-run.

Traffic on the two-lane highway came to a standstill after the wreck, then began to move slowly as authorities guided it past the scene.

On Twitter, the Woodway Police Department referenced the incident around 3:53 p.m.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters with the Falls County Sheriff's Office and Riesel Police Department this afternoon," the statement read. "We are saddened by the tragic news of the fallen deputy and injured police chief."

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

Recommended for you

Load comments