Heath Lee Mynar, a former Waco police officer, was indicted Wednesday by a McLennan County grand jury on a third-degree felony charge of assault-family violence by occlusion in a November incident involving his girlfriend.
Mynar, who has since retired from the police department after working there 20 years, initially was arrested on misdemeanor family violence charges. However, the charge was upgraded to a third-degree felony after the woman told police Mynar restricted her breathing.
The woman reported Mynar, who was off-duty at the time, grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the ground, then dragged her by the neck across the living room during an argument at a South Waco apartment, according to arrest records.
The woman told police she and Mynar had been arguing, and that she confronted Mynar while he was sitting on the couch and “grabbed his martini glass and slung the contents onto the floor but did not throw the glass,” according to an arrest affidavit.
She “advised that this angered Mr. Mynar, and he stood up, grabbed her with one hand on her neck and one hand on her side and threw her to the ground, then stood over her, grabbed her neck with both hands, and drug her, face up, from the living room to the front door of the apartment, approximately 20 feet,” police reported.
