A two-day operation at the downtown bus station ended with the arrest of four people and uncovered more than 470 grams of cocaine, authorities said Friday.
Waco police, led by street crimes officers, worked a bus interdiction operation at the Greyhound bus station, 301 S. Eighth St., on Tuesday and Wednesday, Waco police Sgt. Edward Williams said. In the operation, police arrested four people on drug and other charges, plus other outstanding warrants.
"In every time we have done bus interdiction, we have found and arrested wanted people and found drugs," Williams said.
Javier Garza, 41, of San Antonio, was arrested Tuesday when officers searched a bus stopped in Waco on its route North. Police questioned individuals and found 474 grams, or about 1.6 pounds, of cocaine in Garza's possession, Williams said.
Garza remained in custody Friday in McLennan County Jail with a bond listed at $35,000.
Lonnie Gonzalez, 31, of Del Rio, was also arrested Tuesday on an outstanding Dallas County warrant charging aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was arrested without incident. He remained jailed in McLennan County Jail on Friday with a bond listed at $100,000.
Jose Miguel Rodriguez, 27, of Houston, was arrested Wednesday on an outstanding warrant in Harris County for possession of marijuana along with Reginald Terrance England, 22, of Cameron, on outstanding Bell County warrants charging assault, escape, false report to a peace officer and criminal mischief.
Rodriguez remained in jail with a bond listed at $1,000 and England remained with a bond listed at $27,500 on Friday.
Waco police Officer Garen Bynum reported England failed to identify himself to Waco officers. England was also charged with a Class A misdemeanor charge of failure to identify.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.