Three Waco firefighters, six Waco police officers and two crime scene technicians remain in various stages of quarantine this week after possible exposure to the novel coronavirus, all from working a single fatal traffic crash last month.
The 11 responders all helped rescue the driver of a car that collided with a tractor-trailer hauling gravel on April 24. The man later tested positive for COVID-19, Waco police officials said.
The driver remains hospitalized, while the passenger who died in the fatal wreck was identified as Ramon De Loera Hernandez, 25, of Bellmead.
Police would not identify the driver, citing privacy concerns because he tested positive for COVID-19 once he was extracted from the wreckage and taken to a local hospital.
Waco Fire Department reports state that the traffic crash about 8:30 p.m. at Idylwood Lane and East Loop 340 required "a long and very difficult extraction," which involved using a heavy-duty wrecker to lift the tractor off the front of the car.
Two firefighters rode in an ambulance with the injured driver, while other first responders attended to De Loera Hernandez, who died at the scene.
The driver of the 18-wheeler fled the scene, police have said. Police have a suspect in the hit-and-run case but declined to identify him or give more details about the cause of the crash until after his arrest and the investigation is concluded, said Waco Acting Police Chief Frank Gentsch.
The first responders now in quarantine were tested Tuesday for the COVID-19 virus, officials said. None of them have exhibited any symptoms of the coronavirus and some could return to work with no restrictions as early as Friday, said Waco Assistant City Manager Ryan Holt.
Once it was learned the crash victim tested positive, health care professionals interviewed the first responders at the scene to assess their levels of exposure and potential risks, Holt said.
Those with higher levels of risk remain quarantined, while some have returned to work on limited duty while being isolated from others, Holt said.
"We have been very lucky so far and we feel good that they will all be back a full force pretty fast," Holt said.
He said the quarantined officers and firefighters have not created hardships for their respective departments because the city's "continuity of operations plan" is designed for contingencies, such as when officers are sick or injured.
The pandemic has had harsh effects on some police departments, especially the New York Police Department, which reported having nearly a fifth of officers sick or in quarantine in early April.
In other local COVID-19 news, an employee of the China Spring branch of First National Bank of Central Texas whose possible exposure to COVID-19 forced the location to close on Monday tested negative for the virus, bank officials announced Tuesday.
"We are so thankful that one of our own will not be dealing with this virus," bank officials said in a statement.
A crew performed a "deep cleaning" of the branch and the building will be ready for bank employees and customers on Friday. The lobby will remain closed but the drive-through will be available for customers, according to the statement.
Tribune-Herald staff writer Kristin Hoppa contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.