Shawn Douglas Risener was convicted Wednesday of sexually abusing a teenage boy, six years after close to 100 members of his church congregation heard his confession to molesting a minor and took no action.
"We just wanted him to get right with the Lord," said Bruce Bailey, an elder of a Church of Christ in Irving that Risener attended. "It didn't have anything to do with criminality. It was more spiritual guidance."
A jury in Waco's 19th State District Court deliberated about 15 minutes Wednesday before convicting Risener, a former dean of an Irving school, of six counts of indecency with a child by contact. The punishment phase of the trial resumes Thursday morning.
While Risener, 48, was convicted in the sexual abuse of one boy that occurred 25 years ago while Risener was a graduate student at Baylor University, the victim told the jury in punishment-phase testimony that there are at least eight other men who Risener abused as teens but who chose now not to come forward.
The victim, who is now 39 and living in California, and a second victim, an Army combat veteran with six overseas deployments, both told the jury about how Risener befriended them through their affiliation with a Church of Christ in McGregor in the mid-90s, despite Risener being a decade or more older than them.
The first man said Risener started living with his best friend's family in McGregor while Risener was attending Baylor. They all attended the same close-knit church, and he said he spent the night often with his best friend.
He said he was 14 in 1994 and he and his friend were going to sleep on the floor in Risener's room. Risener kicked his friend out of the room, locked the door and started tickling him, the man said. The playful wrestling soon turned sexual, he said. After the abuse, he threw up in the bathroom. He said Risener told him that if he told anyone, they would think he was gay and said, "it's not a sin because boys can't get boys pregnant."
He said Risener sexually abused him "dozens" of times over the course of the next two years, despite his efforts to keep from going over to the house by asking his friend to come spend the night at his house.
The man said he struggled with his sexuality and the abuse he endured for years before finally telling his deeply religious family that he was gay in 2011. Two years later, after coming to accept himself, he decided to contact leaders at the Irving church Risener was attending.
"I thought the church would handle it," he said.
However, after church leaders did not report Risener, he learned that Risener was working in Irving schools and emailed the superintendent in 2017, 23 years after Risener first abused him. There is no statute of limitations on child sex abuse offenses.
"I felt like if someone messed with boys that age, they should not be around children," he said.
School officials suspended Risener, who at that time was dean of the Jack E. Singley Academy, an Irving magnet school, while investigating the allegations along with the Irving Police Department. Once police found out the abuse occurred in McLennan County, they notified the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, which assumed jurisdiction over the case.
The second victim, a 16-year Army veteran who now lives in North Texas, testified that he was part of the church group and was friends with the other victim and Risener. He said Risener abused him on multiple occasions at the home in McGregor and also at a church camp in Oklahoma in July 1996 when he was 14.
He said during his treatment for combat-related post-traumatic stress disorder, he and his counselor also were working through the abuse he suffered as a child. He said his counselor suggested he reach out to friends for support and he confided to one about the abuse. The friend told him he needed to talk to the first victim, who told him that he, too, had been abused.
"I went most of my life thinking I was the only one he had abused," he said. "Once I found out there were others, I told myself this doesn't need to happen anymore. Looking back on it, it has grossly affected every relationship I have ever had."
In other testimony Wednesday, James Crouch, minister at the Irving Church of Christ, said he learned of the allegations against Risener through Facebook posts from the first victim, who later contacted him.
"He said he wasn't interested in pressing charges but he asked that Shawn make a statement to the church stating what he had done," Crouch said.
He said Risener was "distraught" when he contacted him.
"He finally said it happened but that it was years and years and years ago," Crouch said. "He was distraught that his name was associated with the acts but he confirmed it happened. He wasn't happy about it, but he said he would make a statement to the church with the understanding that the victim would not file charges."
Crouch said he read a letter from Risener to the congregation, which also said that Risener was not involved in any "ongoing homosexual activity." He said Risener returned to the church the following Sunday, but his attendance became more sporadic after that before he finally left the church.
Under cross-examination from Risener's attorney, Lex Johnston, Crouch said he did not report the crime to police.
"Don't you know it's a crime not to report child abuse?" Johnston asked. Crouch said he did not.
In defense punishment phase testimony, Kim Risener, Risener's wife of 13 years, told jurors she had a stroke in 2010 that left her unsteady on her feet. She said she fell recently and hurt her arm and suffers from renal failure because of diabetes. She walked slowly to the witness stand with her arm in a sling and with the aid of a cane.
She said Risener's mother moved in with them to help take care of her and told the jury that Risener is her emotional and physical support system.
"Honestly, I'm not sure I can make it without him because this has pretty much set me on edge," she said, asking jurors not to send him to prison.
After Risener's conviction, Judge Ralph Strother forfeited his bond and ordered him jailed. Risener, who did not testify in either phase of the trial, is eligible for probation and also faces a maximum of 20 years in prison on each of the six counts.
